‘We are very upset’: Family says child was injured when Utica school bus crashed

UTICA, Mich. – Police said a Utica Community Schools bus driver was arrested on Tuesday after her bus was found off the road where it struck a street sign.

Sterling Heights police said the bus had 30-40 students from Henry Ford II High School onboard at the time of the crash at about 4 p.m. near Hall and Schoenherr roads. Only minor damage was reported and none of the students were injured.

“My nephew was actually in the bus crash,” Ebony Cochran said.

Police said investigators smelled alcohol on the bus driver and conducted a breath test that resulted in a .10.

“We are very upset. You know, when you send kids to school on a bus or whatever -- you want them to be safe. You think that they’re being safe,” Cochran said.

Cochran said her nephew was injured in the crash.

“He had an internal brain bleed on the back of his head and then he has a concussion,” Cochran said.

She said he’s in a hospital recovering.

“My sister should be here speaking on her own behalf, but she’s there with him. So he’s missed school,” Cochran said.

The school district released the following statement:

“The safety of our students is the number one priority for Utica Community Schools as we work in partnership with the Sterling Heights Police Department. The individual is no longer operating a bus in Utica Community Schools, and there will be a thorough investigation as we closely follow all employee policies and procedures.”