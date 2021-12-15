Police: Utica bus driver crashes with 30-40 students onboard; suspected of being drunk

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A Utica Community Schools bus driver was arrested Tuesday after her bus was found off the road where it struck a street sign.

Sterling Heights police said the bus had 30-40 students from Henry Ford II High School onboard at the time of the crash at about 4 p.m. near Hall and Schoenherr roads. Only minor damage was reported and none of the students were injured.

Officers reported a strong smell of intoxicants coming from the bus driver, police said. A breath test was conducted and returned a .10% blood alcohol level, more than the legal driving limit of .08%, police said.

The driver was arrested and taken to the Sterling Heights Police Department.

Utica Community Schools Superintendent Robert Monroe released a statement Tuesday evening saying the driver will no longer work in the district:

“The safety of our students is the number one priority for Utica Community Schools as we work in partnership with the Sterling Heights Police Department. The individual is no longer operating a bus in Utica Community Schools, and there will be a thorough investigation as we closely follow all employee policies and procedures.”