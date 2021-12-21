Utica school bus driver faces drunk driving charges after crashing with students onboard

A Utica school bus driver was arraigned on drunk driving charges Monday after her bus crashed with dozens of students onboard. For more: https://www.clickondetroit.com/news/local/2021/12/15/police-utica-bus-driver-crashes-with-30-40-students-onboard-suspected-of-being-drunk/

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A Utica school bus driver was arraigned on drunk driving charges Monday after her bus crashed with dozens of students onboard.

Prosecutors said Nicole Dillard, 48, crashed the Utica Community Schools bus Dec. 14 on Hall Road near Schoenherr Road in Sterling Heights. About 40-50 students from Henry Ford II High School were onboard at the time of the crash at about 4 p.m.

Only minor damage was reported and no other vehicles were involved. However, several students needed medical attention.

Police said investigators smelled alcohol on the bus driver and conducted a breath test that resulted in a .10 -- that’s over the legal limit.

Dillard is charged with driving while under the influence with passengers under the age of 16.

