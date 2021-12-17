Neighbors say 69-year-old man killed when shots fired into home was not intended target

Neighbors said a 69-year-old who was shot and killed while sitting on his couch was not the target of the shooting.

The shooting happened around 3:20 a.m. Thursday (Dec. 16) in the 5300 block of Courville Street on Detroit’s east side, officials said.

People living in the area said when shots were fired, the blast was so loud they took cover.

At least five bullet holes could be seen in the home. Friends have identified the victim as Kenneth Freeman. They said he was kind, quiet and would often sit on his porch.

Sources said the bullet holes indicate multiple shots fired from a handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to call 313-596-2260.

