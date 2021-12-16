58º

Man sitting on couch killed when shots fired into home on Detroit’s east side, police say

Man in 60s shot multiple times, officials say

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

The scene of a fatal Dec. 16, 2021, shooting on Courville Street in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT – A man who was sitting on a couch inside a Detroit home was killed overnight when someone fired shots into the home from outside, according to police.

The shooting happened around 3:20 a.m. Thursday (Dec. 16) in the 5300 block of Courville Street on Detroit’s east side, officials said.

Police believe someone outside fired shots into the house, striking the man multiple times while he was on the couch.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to officials.

Authorities believe he was in his late 60s.

Police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 313-596-2260.

