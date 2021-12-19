Morning Briefing Dec. 19, 2021: Detroit mother charged after toddler shoots self; Michigan hospitals sound alarm over COVID

A mother has been charged after her toddler accessed an unsecured firearm in their Detroit home and shot himself, according to officials.

NBC News is reporting that President Joe Biden will address the nation on Tuesday on the country’s fight against COVID-19. The message comes as Michigan continues to struggle with COVID spread and hospitalizations.

While restaurants in the U.S. and United Kingdom are open without restrictions and often bustling, they are entering their second winter of the coronavirus pandemic anxious about what’s ahead: They’re squeezed by labor shortages and skyrocketing food costs and the omicron variant is looming.

Local nonprofit Youth Are Bigger Than Life partnered with the James H. Cole Legacy Foundation for a holiday food giveaway, and they expect to feed 500 families this season.

Ten days after losing their son, Hiatham, to a rare genetic brain disorder called Lafora body disease in October 2019, Elayyan Breadiy and Azeza Kasham’s second oldest son, G.G., was diagnosed with the same condition at age ten.

Michigan reported 12,649 new cases of COVID-19 and 254 virus-related deaths Friday -- an average of 6,325 cases over a two-day period. Of the 254 deaths announced Friday, 159 were identified during a review of records.

Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,420,838, including 25,824 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,408,189 cases and 25,570 deaths, as of Wednesday.

