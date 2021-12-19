Metro Detroit weather: Chilly, sunny December-like Sunday

DETROIT – Good Sunday morning!

We’ll get back to December-like conditions today and the rest of the week. This morning will be cold. Sunday afternoon will be chilly, but we will have sunshine. This will be a recurring theme much of this week.

The next best chance of any shower activity is Christmas Eve and Christmas day. There is a chance of a few snowflakes falling during the holiday. Oh, and winter officially begins on Tuesday.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:58 a.m.

Sunday morning will be cold and a little slippery in spots. Temperature are starting in the 20s, and it will be subfreezing across all of Southeast Michigan. Any areas that were wet and untreated before going to bed last night will be frozen -- so use caution on the roads.

Sunday afternoon will be mostly sunny and chilly. The average high this time of year is 36°F, and we will get close to it. Temperatures will remain mostly in the low 30s to 35°F.

Today’s sunset is at 5:03 p.m.

Sunday evening will be fair and cold. Temperatures will be around freezing or a bit lower. Sunday night will be mainly clear and colder. Overnight lows go back to the 20s.

Sunny start to next week

Monday will be mostly sunny and chilly. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle and upper 30s. Some places may hit 40°F. All in all, an excellent shopping day.

Winter begins on Tuesday with the winter solstice at 10:58 a.m. ET. We will have mostly partly sunny skies to usher in the new season. Daytime temperatures will be in the low 30s.

Wednesday and Thursday will partly sunny. It will be chilly again with highs in the middle and upper 30s.

A white Christmas?

There is a chance for showers on Christmas Eve Friday. Rain and snow are possible as afternoon temperatures get close to 40°F or just a bit higher.

Friday night into Christmas Day, we will have a few snow showers. Morning temperatures will be near 30°F after gifts are received. Afternoon highs will be near 40°F under mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies.

