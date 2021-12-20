Warren man pulls over in front of trooper to turn himself in for apartment shooting, police say

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – A Warren man pulled over in front of a Michigan State Police trooper to turn himself in for “shooting up” his apartment building, officials said.

Authorities said a trooper was working speed enforcement at 11:05 p.m. Friday (Dec. 17) along the shoulder of westbound I-696 near Farmington Road in Farmington Hills when a vehicle pulled over in front of him.

The driver of that vehicle was a 29-year-old Warren man who told the trooper he had just “shot up” his apartment and wanted to turn himself in, according to police.

Warren police found multiple bullet holes in the front door of the man’s home and investigated the incident. State police took the 29-year-old into custody and seized a firearm and a cellphone, authorities said.

The shooting investigation is being handled by Warren police. The 29-year-old man is being held at the Macomb County Jail on an outstanding MSP warrant, officials said.