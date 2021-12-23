Wayne State University to begin Winter 2022 semester with online courses

DETROIT – Wayne State University announced Thursday that classes for the Winter 2022 semester will begin online. The announcement comes as the school begins holiday break and cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, largely due to the omicron variant.

“This is only a temporary measure,” the university said in a release. Classes are scheduled to return to in-person formats on Monday, Jan. 31.

“We will continue to analyze the latest data and anticipate that we will be able to resume in-person classes and activities at the beginning of February,” President M. Roy Wilson said. “Please continue to check your emails and the Wayne State coronavirus website for the latest information.”

Ad

All employees involved with critical infrastructure will continue to report to work while all other campus employees are instructed to work remotely. Employees with questions or concerns about their work status should contact their supervisor.

Students involved in clinical classes in the licensed health professions in the Eugene Applebaum College of Pharmacy and Health Science, the College of Nursing and the School of Medicine will be instructed by their deans.

“As you enjoy your upcoming break, please do so safely,” Wilson said. “The omicron variant spreads rapidly, but we are confident that by adhering to the safety measures that have guided us through this pandemic, we can make a quick return to campus. Enjoy your much-deserved break.”

Booster requirements were announced last week as part of the COVID vaccine mandate. Starting Jan. 3, everyone associated with the university will be required to receive a booster shot and show proof by uploading that information to The Campus Daily Screener when eligible.

Ad

Eligibility is six months after the date of receiving the second dose for the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two months past the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Those who are unvaccinated or past their due date for the booster will not be permitted on campus unless they have an approved waiver.

Vaccines and booster shots are available thanks to the campus health center. Click here to register for a booster shot.