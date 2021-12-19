Search for missing student Brendan Santo continues along Red Cedar River

For weeks, several agencies searched the area, but found nothing. There’s been no sign of Brendan or his belongings.

Search crews scoured East Lansing again on Sunday looking for 18-year-old Grand Valley State student Brendan Santo.

Bobby Pratt is one of the many participating in the search.

“Really, what we need is eyes in the water,” Pratt said. “We need people, who are experienced in the water and can be safe in the water.”

Police said Santo disappeared in East Lansing on Oct. 29 before the Michigan State vs. Michigan football game.

Police said his cell phone last pinged near the Red Cedar River.

For weeks, several agencies searched the area, but found nothing. There’s been no sign of Brendan or his belongings.

Kayakers Bryan King and Mike Poss decided to join the search in the water.

“I’ve been mostly on this side of the shore line, trying to let the river kind of let our boats flow, the same way any debris or anything else that maybe in the river,” King said.

The search is all about keeping their eyes open and looking for anything.

“There’s a list of clothing items, cell phone that we may be able to find, personal items and obviously, anything that might be helpful in search and recovery,” Poss said.

Pratt hopes closure can ultimately be attained.