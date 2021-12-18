Search continues for 18-year-old who was last seen at Michigan State University: ‘We are doing everything we can’

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Officials are still searching for an 18-year-old who was last seen on Oct. 29 at Michigan State University.

Brendan Santo is a Grand Valley State University freshman who traveled to East Lansing to spend time with friends the weekend of the University of Michigan vs. Michigan State University football game.

Santo was last seen leaving Yakeley Hall. The security cameras on that area of campus were not working at the time.

The team investigating the disappearance of Brendan Santo has been searching the Red Cedar River -- but they said they are also exploring other possibilities. Foul play is not suspected at this time.

Officials said there have been no confirmed sightings of Brendan Santo since he was last seen on Oct. 29. His personal property has also not been located.

“The water search is complex and challenging and remains ongoing. We have used sonar, canines, and other underwater technology as part of the river search to identify areas of interest in the water.” MSU police public information officer Chris Rozman

Police said it’s not possible to search the entire river with divers due to current, depth, visibility, obstacles and underwater entanglement hazards.

Professional and volunteer search teams have been involved. The search crew has been moving downriver to the west.

Hundreds of tips have been submitted, according to police. The investigative team looks at those tips and determines what action is needed to follow up.

We are in constant contact with the Santo family and are doing everything we can to support them during this difficult time. It’s important that when we do our jobs we always carry a level of hope and not make any assumptions. We are doing everything we can to find Brendan. MSU police public information officer Chris Rozman

There is a reward of up to $20,000 for tips leading to the location of Brendan Santo.

Anyone with information should call Michigan State University police at 844-99-MSUPD or reach out via email at tips@police.msu.edu.