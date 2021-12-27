34º

Residents awoken by 2nd floor apartment complex fire in Westland

Cause of fire currently unknown; no injuries

Kim DeGiulio, Reporter

Ken Haddad, Digital Special Projects

A fire at an apartment complex in Westland resulted in zero injuries, but many had to leave their units.

WESTLAND, Mich. – Many residents at an apartment complex in Westland were forced out of their units after a fire broke out on a second floor balcony early Monday morning.

Fire crews were called to the apartment complex on the corner of Warren Road and Merriman Road in Westland around 4 a.m. on Monday. Residents told Local 4 that firefighters knocked on their doors and told them to leave their units.

The fire was contained to the balcony and crews were able to rip through the siding to get to the likely cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported in the fire, and the cause is not currently known.

