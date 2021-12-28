Oakland County grant helps cover music therapy costs for people with disabilities

BERKLEY, Mich. – Danny’s Miracle Angel Network (D-MAN) Foundation offers music therapy to those with severe physical and mental disabilities. The nonprofit announced it received a $75,000 grant from Oakland County.

Ziad Kassab, founder and chairman of the organization said this grant will cover the cost of two hour-long sessions a week for six months for multiple people. Typically the program costs about $100 an hour.

Kassab said having the opportunity to break down a financial program for families means everything.

“I hate telling people no, so when someone wants to get in I do everything in my power to make it happen. We don’t have to turn anybody away, no insurance, it doesn’t matter. It means everything to be able to make a difference,” said Kassab.

The D-MAN studio in Berkley opened in 2013. Inside, there are instruments like keyboards and guitars as well as hands-free instruments like a magic flute.

The music therapy program includes a clinical assessment of the patient by board-certified music therapists. Therapists then create a care plan to help each patient not only become an artist but tackle physical, social and cognitive goals.

“For someone who has issues with dexterity, who can’t pick up a cup and drink or feed themselves, the therapist will create exercises for them such as giving them a really fat drumstick and teaching them to play a beat,” said Kassab. “And then as time goes by, we’ll give them a shorter and shorter and a smaller, skinnier drumstick so they can kind of build that mobility that will strengthen their hand and then they can feed themselves.”

The program is limited. The application deadline for free sessions is Jan. 31. For more information on the Assistive Technology grant, click here.

