1 killed, 1 hurt in shooting outside Lincoln Park store

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – One person has been killed and another has been critically injured following a shooting Tuesday night outside of a smoke shop in Lincoln Park, police say.

According to authorities, two people were struck by gunfire at a smoke shop near Southfield Road and Applewood Avenue. One of the individuals died at the scene, and the other was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition, officials said.

Their identities have not been released.

Police say the suspected shooter fired a weapon at the victims’ vehicle outside of the store. It is unclear how many shots were fired.

The suspected shooter reportedly fled the scene, heading toward Ecorse Road following the shooting.

No other details have been provided at this time.

More: Local news