Detroit children become honorary superheroes during special COVID vaccine clinic

DETROIT – The Detroit Health Department is celebrating children who got vaccinated during two special family and friends COVID vaccination clinics.

During the clinic, children got a vaccine, a superhero mask, a chance to walk a red carpet to take a picture with Spider-man and a certificate declaring their honorary superhero status.

Dr. Iris Taylor, director of nursing at Detroit Health Department said the event is a way to show how heroic getting the COVID vaccine is.

“Not only are they a hero because they’re keeping themselves safe, keeping their family safe, and then being safe within the community, but we also want folks to know that everybody can be touched by COVID-19 including superheroes -- which is why we get vaccinated and we were masks and we social distance,” Taylor said.

Denise Fair Razo, Chief Public Health Officer for the City of Detroit and the Detroit Health Department, said with more testing and now more positive cases, she is concerned.

“In the last week, the last six days, 7,500 Detroiters have tested positive for COVID. We haven’t seen those numbers in the past a year. And 70 people have died within six days. Those numbers are shocking,” she said.

That’s why she is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated. In Detroit, about 37% of residents five and older are fully vaccinated. She also mentioned only 6% of Detroit children ages five to 11 have received a first dose of a COVID vaccine.

“We know that children are more likely to spread into their family so when it’s very important for our pediatric population to get vaccinated,” said Fair Razo.

