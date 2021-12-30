Detroit police seek man accused in armed sexual assault

Police are asking for the public to help them identify and locate a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault in Detroit.

The Sexual Assault Hotline is completely confidential and available 24/7 to call at 855-864-2374.

DETROIT – Police are asking for the public to help them identify and locate a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault in Detroit.

The assault happened at 7 a.m. Dec. 28 in the area of Trumbull and Spruce Street on the city’s west side.

The suspect is accused of approaching a woman who was walking in the area and abducting her by threatening her with a gun then sexually assaulting her, according to police.

Police said the suspect was last seen walking away from the area of Temple Street and Grand River Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call 313-596-1950 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

Ad

Read: More local news coverage