New pastry shop in Mount Clemens has entire inventory bought by mystery man

Bill was more than $3K

Megan Woods, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – A new bakery in Mount Clemens is celebrating more than just new beginnings.

On Christmas Eve, a customer came in and paid for every order.

David and Melissa Lavender own Clementine’s Pastries. For the customer and family behind the pastries, it’s not just the sweets that made this holiday season a treat.

After working the last 14 months to transform their space to the pastry shop of their dreams. They opened on Dec. 16. Christmas Eve was business as usual until one man walked in with his family.

He paid more than $3,000 to pay for other people’s orders. He wanted to remain anonymous.

