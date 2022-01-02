Video: Car crashes into Detroit restaurant with customers inside

A car crashed into a coney island restaurant in Detroit while several customers were inside.

DETROIT – A video captured the moment when a vehicle crashed directly into a Detroit restaurant on Saturday, sending customers fleeing for safety, and hitting others.

At around 12:46 a.m. on New Year’s Day, an SUV reportedly crashed into Zorba’s Coney Island on Detroit’s east side. Surveillance video shows the vehicle barrel through the restaurant’s front doors, where several customers were standing or sitting.

Detroit police say that no serious injuries were reported from the incident, though it appears that some customers were struck or displaced by the vehicle and debris amid the crash.

You can see the footage in the video player above.

The driver of and a passenger in the vehicle reportedly exited the SUV and fled the scene following the crash. Police say that both suspects have been identified as of Saturday evening. It is unclear if they have been taken into custody.

No other details have been provided at this time.

