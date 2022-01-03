Fake post not true: Farmington Public Schools open Monday, Jan. 3

FARMINGTON, Mich. – Farmington Public Schools district leaders reiterated Sunday that schools are open Monday, Jan. 3, despite a fake post circulating and stating the opposite.

Here is the statement from the district Sunday night:

“It has come to our attention that there is a fake post circulating stating that Farmington Public Schools is closed Monday through Wednesday in response to the surge in COVID cases -- this is NOT true. We look forward to seeing everyone tomorrow, Monday, January 3, as we return from our winter break.”

View: School closings list