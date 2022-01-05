Video: Person attempts arson at Detroit home using Molotov cocktail

A person was captured on video attempting to start a fire at a home on Detroit's west side.

DETROIT – Police are looking for a person accused of attempting arson at a Detroit home last week.

According to Detroit police, at about 7 a.m. on Dec. 29, 2021, a person was captured on a doorbell camera lighting a Molotov cocktail and throwing it at a home on Woodbine Street, near McNichols and Telegraph roads. Two people were inside of the home at the time of the incident, officials said.

The bottle did not penetrate the house.

The suspect is said to have driven a silver or white transit work van to the scene, parking it just north of the home before attempting arson.

No other details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-628-2900, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

MORE: This is a photo of the suspect's vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call 313-596-2940 or @MIcrimestoppers at 1-800-Speak-UP. pic.twitter.com/Isy8JyKeOW — DPD 8th Precinct (@DPD8Pct) January 4, 2022

