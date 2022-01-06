4 men charged in connection with murder of Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy

DETROIT – Four men have been charged in connection with the September murder of a Wayne County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

Deputy Devante Jones, 23, of Detroit, was shot and killed Sept. 20 in a parking lot in the area of East Forest Avenue and the Chrysler Service Drive in Detroit, according to authorities.

Jones was dropping someone off at the location when someone fired at his vehicle, police said. He tried to escape, but he was shot several times, according to officials.

Jones was found and taken to Detroit Receiving Hospital, where he died from his injuries at 4:48 a.m. Sept. 20, medial officials said.

Ad

Four people were arrested Oct. 7 when police served nine search warrants across Michigan, Ohio and Georgia, authorities said.

Malikk Cameron Williams, 22, Gregory Freeman, 19, Christion Bernard White, 22, and Kevin Bernard White, 27, all of Detroit, have each been charged with one count of first-degree murder and one felony firearm violation.

Williams, Freeman and Kevin White were arraigned Dec. 23 and remanded to jail. Christopher White was not in custody at that time, but he was arraigned Dec. 29 and remanded to jail, according to authorities.

Probable cause conferences for all four men are scheduled for Jan. 13 at 36th District Court.