Arrests made in connection with off-duty Wayne County Corrections officer’s death

Devante Jones shot while dropping someone off, police say

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Devante Jones was dropping a friend off on Sept. 20, 2021, when he was shot several times.
DETROIT – New information was released Friday by the Detroit Police Department regarding the murder of an off-duty Wayne County Corrections Officer.

Devonte Jones, 23, was dropping a friend off in September when he was shot multiple times. Jones fled the area, but eventually succumbed to his injuries.

Original story: Off-duty Wayne County corrections officer shot several times, killed overnight in Detroit

Officials with Michigan State Police, Detroit police, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI and other agencies met Friday to discuss the fatal shooting of Jones.

According to the Detroit Police Department, nine search warrants were served at 7 a.m. Thursday simultaneously in Ohio, Georgia and Michigan. Police said four people were arrested and 10 guns were seized.

Further details were not released at the time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2200 or the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 313-224-2222.

