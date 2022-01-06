District announces plans for Oxford High School students to return to class

The district has announced plans for Oxford High School students to return to the classroom.

OXFORD, Mich. – School leaders are sharing when and how Oxford High School students will return to school after four students were killed and seven other people were injured in a shooting on Nov. 30, 2021.

Students are set to return to learning starting on Monday, but it isn’t going to happen inside the building. School officials said it will be a very slow transition as parents and students continue to mourn.

Oxford school officials said they have read countless messages and listened to dozens of voicemails from concerned parents about how students should safely return to school. A plan was released on Wednesday by superintendent Tim Throne.

The Oxford High School building is expected to be ready the week of Jan. 17. Students will physically return to the building the week of Jan. 24.

Until then, Oxford High School students will be taking classes at both Oxford Middle School and Oxford Bridges High School.

An alternate hybrid schedule will start Jan. 10 and last until Jan. 21. A detailed letter is expected to go out to families at all schools involved.

During that time, band and orchestra programs will be canceled for elementary students on Tuesday and Thursdays so the space can be used for high school students.

The athletic portion of Oxford High School is ready for students to return. Practice will resume on Jan. 10 and actual competitions will start on Jan. 24.

Before students return to the high school building, there will be three open house opportunities for parents and students to take a look at the facility.

