Several people trapped after violent crash near Detroit Metro Airport

HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – First responders are on the scene of a violent multi-vehicle crash in Huron Township, near Detroit Metro Airport.

The crash happened Wednesday night near Middlebelt and Sibley roads and left several people trapped inside their vehicles.

At least one person is receiving medical attention from inside their car, which fell into a ditch. Multiple injuries were reported.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash.

