Taylor High School students dismissed after threatening note found in bathroom

TAYLOR, Mich. – Taylor High School students are being dismissed early Thursday after a threatening note was found in the bathroom, police said.

School officials sent a message to parents at 2:12 p.m. that the high school had entered into a lockdown and Taylor police had been called.

While authorities investigated the threat, they determined it was safe to begin dismissing students for the day. The dismissal is being done in waves, officials said.

“Please be aware, no one will be able to enter the high school until law enforcement has given the all clear, school officials said in an update. “If you do arrive at the high school, please remain in your car in the rear parking lot to give police time to complete their investigation and a calm, safe dismissal will occur as soon as possible.”

All activities scheduled for Thursday night at the high school have been canceled as a precaution.

School will resume as normal on Friday (Jan. 7), according to police.

Taylor officials are still investigating, and the school is no longer on lockdown.