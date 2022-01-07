2 women killed in shooting, Wayne police say

Police say that two women have died as a result of a shooting in the city of Wayne on Wednesday.

WAYNE, Mich. – Two women have died following a shooting Wednesday in the city of Wayne, according to authorities.

Wayne police say they received a report of two gunshot victims at about 9:15 p.m. on Jan. 5 on Niagara Street, near Michigan Avenue and South Merriman Road. When officers arrived, one woman was found dead at the scene, and the other woman was alive but injured, officials said.

The first woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The second woman was transported to a hospital, where she later died due to her injuries. Their identities have not yet been provided.

Police have not released any additional information regarding the incident. Their investigation is ongoing.

Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit for updates.

More: Local news