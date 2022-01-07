Police seek man accused of shooting, killing girlfriend, her sister in Wayne

Police are looking for Christopher Lewis Greer, 32, who is accused of fatally shooting two sisters at a residence in Wayne. Photo provided by Wayne police.

WAYNE, Mich. – Police are looking for a 32-year-old man accused of shooting and killing two sisters on Wednesday in Wayne.

According to authorities, at about 9:15 p.m. on Jan. 5, sisters Dominique Parchmon, 30, and Shyanna Hall, 18, were involved in an argument with Christopher Lewis Greer at a residence on Niagara Street, near Michigan Avenue and South Merriman Road. Greer and Parchmon had been dating for several years, police said.

The argument reportedly escalated, and Greer is accused of firing several shots at both sisters with a 9 mm handgun.

Parchmon was declared dead at the scene when emergency responders arrived. Hall was alive and transported to a hospital, where she later died due to her injuries, police said.

Greer is said to have fled the scene in Parchmon’s vehicle, a black 2006 Dodge Charger. The vehicle was later recovered by police in Ypsilanti Township, near Michigan Avenue and Hewitt Road. It was abandoned.

Police describe Greer as standing at 5 feet and 9 inches tall, and weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark color thick winter coat, a black winter hat and jeans.

Several agencies are continuing to investigate the incident. Officials say the U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward for information leading to Greer’s arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 734-721-1598, or email Detective Lt. Carter at fcarter@cityofwayne.com

The U.S. Marshals Service can be contacted at 313-202-6458.

No other details have been shared at this time.

