Dashcam video shows arrest of Oakland County judge charged with domestic assault

Video captures Judge Kate Ryan being led out of her home for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend. Ryan’s boyfriend called police, claiming that she hit him. The arrest took place on Nov. 23, and Ryan is in total disbelief. “This is crap, and you know,” Ryan said.

WIXOM, Mich. – Oakland County Probate Judge Kathleen Ryan is shown on police dashcam video as she’s led out of her home after her boyfriend called police and said she hit him.

Police said he told them that “she just started whacking me”and informed them that she’s a judge and when she drinks “she starts smacking.”

Wixom police arrested Ryan Nov. 23 and the video shows she is in disbelief.

“That is crap and you know it,” she said in the dashcam audio.

Ryan remains composed until the end of her booking process when police tell her they need to call a superior to see if she’ll be sent to jail or given a citation.

“Arraigned before who?” Ryan said. “Dave law, Travis Reeds, or you know, Rob Bondy, which one? I used to own a building with Travis Reeds. Dave Law I went to law school and high school with. Rob Bondy is a great friend of mine. I’m not dropping names, but this is absurd.”

Ryan has been charged with one count of domestic assault and battery. The case has been moved out of Oakland County.

