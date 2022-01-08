Detroit police: Mother of 4-year-old confesses to accidentally shooting own child

Mother confessed to shooting her child after first telling police earlier Fri that her child was shot by a man who tried to rob her.

DETROIT – Detroit police have arrested the mother of a 4-year old that was shot Friday on the city’s east side.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Friday in the 6500 block of Brush Street. That’s in the area of Milwaukee Avenue and East Grand Boulevard.

The mother first told police that her child was shot outside their apartment by a man who was trying to rob her.

Later Friday evening, police said the mother confessed that she accidentally shot the child in the arm and the leg while she was cleaning her gun.

Police took the mother into custody before midnight. The child is still hospitalized in critical condition.

