The area affected by a Jan. 11, 2022 boil water advisory in Novi.

NOVI, Mich. – A boil water advisory has been issued for a large area in Novi, officials said.

The advisory was issued around 2 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 11). All residents and businesses in the affected areas should boil water before using it to eat, drink, make ice, wash dishes, brush teeth or prepare food.

It’s unclear how long the boil water advisory will last. No additional details have been revealed.