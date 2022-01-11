Hamtramck judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient over blight: ‘You should be ashamed of yourself’

A defendant was asked why he hasn’t been keeping his walkway clear but his situation didn’t garner any sympathy from the judge.

The defendant told the judge he has cancer and is too weak to go out and clear overgrown plants. The man can be heard struggling to breathe when he tries to speak during the hearing.

The exchange between 31st District Judge Alexis G. Krot and a 72-year-old man with cancer is garnering criticism on social media.

“You should be ashamed of yourself,” Krot said. “Have you seen that photo? That is shameful.”

Shibbir Chowdhury’s father was in court for failing to maintain his property in violation of a city ordinance. Chowdhury was at court to help his father, who doesn’t speak much English.

“If I could give you jail time on this I would,” Krot said

Chowdhury said his father was diagnosed with cancer in the lymph nodes in 2019. He said treatments take a toll on his father’s mobility. He said since the diagnoses he and his mother have been trying to maintain the property.

“I usually take care of the stuff in the backyard and everything, but that time I was out of the country,” Chowdhury said.

Chowdhury said they did violate the city ordinance.

“There was really mistakes I should have taken care of that. But, yeah, still, like she should have said my father more politely,” Chowdhury said.

A recording of the courtroom exchange has been viewed more than 6,000 times.

The violation of the ordinance comes with a $100 fine. The family said they have cleared the property and will pay the fine.

As a judge Krot is not permitted to comment on this story.

