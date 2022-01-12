Michigan man charged with criminal sexual conduct for encounters with girl under 13

GAYLORD, Mich. – A Michigan man has been charged with criminal sexual conduct after he had “several sexual encounters” with a girl under 13 years old, police said.

A Michigan State Police trooper was called in October 2021 to Otsego Memorial Hospital after a report of someone having sexual contact with a child, according to authorities.

Officials said the parents of a girl under 13 years old had learned of her having encounters with Devyn Kenneth-Trevor MacLeod, 21, of Cheboygan.

When they confronted their daughter, she told them she had had several of those encounters with MacLeod earlier that month, according to police.

Her parents brought her to the hospital for evaluation and called police.

Investigators received an arrest warrant for MacLeod, and he was served the warrant Dec. 27 while already in custody for an unrelated charge, authorities said. He is being held at the Cheboygan County Jail.

MacLeod was arraigned Dec. 28 at 89th District Court in Cheboygan County on four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 13.

He posted a $25,000 bond on Jan. 4 and was released, police said. His next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday (Jan. 13).