Water main break on Detroit’s east side creates huge mess

Water is gushing everywhere from the main pipe that burst, filling the street full of water. The water board is also on the scene, doing what they can do as Harper Avenue runs parallel with I-94.

DETROIT – Detroit Police arrived on the scene of a water main break on Harper Avenue and Chalmers street on Detroit’s east side.

The drains can’t control the water as it is too much to cope with, causing cars to turn around and drive in the opposite direction.

“First it was like low, and then it was everywhere,” said DJ Boss Lady of Swagg Radio. “It was everywhere in a matter of like 20 minutes. Get this stuff together man, it’s cold out here, and it’s going to be icy and frozen. People have to get back and forth to work in the morning. Please just get it together because it’s going to be bad for real.”

Flood water is heading down I-94, which isn’t a welcomed site and is a serious area to avoid tonight.