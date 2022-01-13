Drunk Sterling Heights driver admits he drank too much, hasn’t had license in 20 years, police say

TROY, Mich. – When police pulled over a Sterling Heights man for swerving all over the road, he admitted that he shouldn’t have been driving because he’d had too much to drink and hadn’t owned a valid license in 20 years, according to authorities.

Troy police were called at 10:12 p.m. Jan. 8 to the area of eastbound Big Beaver and John R roads. They received reports that a black Chevrolet pickup truck had struck the curb several times and was swerving all over the road, officials said.

When they located the pickup, officers said it failed to stay in its lane and nearly crashed into a vehicle in the lane next to it.

Police pulled the truck over and spoke with the 39-year-old Sterling Heights man in the driver’s seat. They said they smelled an overwhelming odor of alcohol.

Officers asked the man for his driver’s license and he told them he hadn’t had a valid license in 20 years, according to authorities.

They asked him how much he’d had to drink that night, and he responded that he’d had too much and should not be driving, police said.

The driver was asked to perform several sobriety tests, and he performed poorly, according to officials. He refused a preliminary breath test and was taken to the Troy Police Lock-Up Facility, authorities said.

A search warrant was used to complete the blood draw.

Officials charged the man with operating while intoxicated -- third offense and driving with a suspended license -- second offense.