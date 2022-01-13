Military medical team to help Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital battle COVID surge

WYANDOTTE, Mich. – A medical team from the military is being sent to Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital as COVID cases in Michigan continue to spike.

Officials from the hospital said this second federal medical team will arrive after the DMAT team currently on site leaves.

“We are encouraged by such strong support for our team,” Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital tweeted.

The United States is sending military medical workers to several states in an effort to slow down the COVID omicron surge. They’ve approved help for hospitals overwhelmed by the number of COVID and critical care patients.

Michigan recently reported record-high case rates and currently has a positivity rate of 33.2%, according to state health officials.

“When we look at our new cases, our weekly cases per 100,000, we’re now at a point that we have not seen through this pandemic,” Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, of MDHHS, said earlier this week. “This is the highest number of weekly cases we’ve ever had.”