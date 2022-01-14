23º

Detroit police search for car linked to shooting on city’s west side

Man in 40s taken to hospital after shooting

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

A car linked to a Jan. 14, 2022, shooting on Detroit's west side. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROITDetroit police are searching for a car that’s been linked to a shooting on the city’s west side.

The shooting happened around 3:50 a.m. Friday (Jan. 14) in the 20400 block of Grand River Avenue.

Officials said someone inside a red Chrysler 300 drove through a gas station parking lot while firing several shots.

A man in his 40s was struck by gunfire, according to authorities. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is listed as stable.

Investigators are searching for the Chrysler 300 in connection with the non-fatal shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.

