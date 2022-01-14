Supreme Court blocks vaccine mandate for businesses

In a 6-3 ruling, the conservative majority court says the president lacks the unilateral power to impose this mandate and that OHSA does not have the authority to enforce it.

“With this mandate, what we really were voicing concerns about were the unintended consequences associated with it,” said Wendy Block of Listen To MI Businesses. “Just the logistical challenges that went along with this. The challenges that convincing vaccine-hesitant or vaccine-resistant employees to get vaccinated and this very real concern about how employees in this labor market could very well quit their jobs.”

The Michigan Chamber of Commerce and other regional chambers joined together to oppose these mandates and business groups, and republican A-G’s across the country. The president is said to be disappointed in the court’s decision.

“The supreme court’s decision on the OSHA mandate essentially means that in this pandemic, it is up to individual employers to determine whether their workplaces will be safe for employees and whether their businesses will be safe for consumers,” said House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

As far as healthcare workers go, Justices Roberts and Kavanaugh sided with the three Liberal Justices, ruling that if a healthcare worker is employed by a system that accepts federal monies as in Medicare and Medicaid then the mandate for them will stand.