3-year-old Detroit boy in stable condition after being shot; woman arrested

30-year-old women arrested after boy shot at apartment

A 3-year-old boy shot at the Martin Luther King Apartments on East Lafayette Friday, Jan. 14.

A 3-year-old boy is in stable condition after he was shot Friday night at the Martin Luther King Apartments on East Lafayette Street, police said Saturday.

Police also said a 30-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with this case. Detectives are working on submitting a warrant request for charges to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

Detroit Police Chief James White said the gun belonged to a relative who was visiting the home.

“The mom of the child had a guest over who is a relative of the family,” Detroit Police Chief James White said Friday night. “The relative takes her jacket off with the weapon inside and lays the jacket down. They both go into the other room, when they hear the gun go off and, sadly, the baby is struck.”

