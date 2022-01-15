15º

3-year-old boy shot in Detroit

‘we have to be responsible with these weapons’, Chief James White said

Jason Colthorp, Anchor/Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

A 3-year-old boy shot at the Martin Luther King Apartments on East Lafayette Friday, Jan. 14.

DETROIT – Unfortunately, Chief James White has had to use a phrase too often in recent weeks.

In this case, it refers to a 3-year-old boy shot at the Martin Luther King Apartments on East Lafayette Friday, Jan. 14.

Read: Police: 3-year-old boy taken to hospital after finding gun at Detroit apartment

“The mom of the child had a guest over who is a relative of the family,” White said. “The relative takes her jacket off with the weapon inside and lays the jacket down. They both go into the other room, when they hear the gun go off and sadly, the baby is struck.”

Just a week ago, the Detroit Police Department arrested a mother who accidentally shot her 4-year old while cleaning her gun.

On Dec. 15, a two-year-old was grazed by a bullet after finding a gun.

Not to mention, a 4-year-old shot in Dec. and a 12-year-old was hit four days ago in a drive-by shooting.

And this comes one day after White held a press conference about another teen who was gunned down and all the violence..

“This is a shared responsibility,” White said. “If you’re going to carry a gun, there are rules to carrying a gun. So another one of Detroit’s children are shot unnecessarily by getting ahold of a weapon, and sadly we find ourselves where we are once again today.”

POLICE are now doing what they can to offer support to this family.

“The family is devastated,” White said. “Certainly wasn’t intentional, but again we have to be responsible with these weapons.”

