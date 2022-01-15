Live stream: Dearborn swears in its first Arab-American mayor

DEARBORN, Mich. – Watch live as the city of Dearborn swears in its first Arab-American mayor, Abdullah Hammoud.

Hammoud, a former state representative, was elected to the mayor’s office in the city’s general election, winning by a slim margin, becoming the city’s first Arab-American mayor.

Watch live here:

App users: Having trouble viewing the live stream? Go here.

Hammoud is the first Arab-American to be elected the mayor of Dearborn, a city that is home to the largest concentration of Arab Americans in the U.S.

Hammoud graduated from the University of Michigan with master’s degrees in public health and business administration, and a bachelor of science.