Videos show Michigan State Police helicopter assist Detroit police with arrests

DETROIT – Michigan State Police are sharing videos from their helicopter -- “Trooper 2″ -- showing them assist the Detroit Police Department with two arrests this past week.

State police said one video shows the helicopter assisting Detroit police with a pursuit on Jan. 13, and another from the same day shows the helicopter helping Detroit police track down a suspect that fled from a traffic stop.

This one is also from 1/13 and involves a suspect that fled from a DPD traffic stop. Again great work getting these suspects off the streets. pic.twitter.com/OiGxasFsRZ — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) January 15, 2022

