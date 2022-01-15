18º

Videos show Michigan State Police helicopter assist Detroit police with arrests

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

Michigan State Police helicopter helps Detroit police on Jan. 13, 2022. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Michigan State Police are sharing videos from their helicopter -- “Trooper 2″ -- showing them assist the Detroit Police Department with two arrests this past week.

State police said one video shows the helicopter assisting Detroit police with a pursuit on Jan. 13, and another from the same day shows the helicopter helping Detroit police track down a suspect that fled from a traffic stop.

