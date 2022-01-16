2-year-old girl killed in fire at apartment along Plymouth Road in Detroit

DETROIT – A 2-year-old little girl was killed in a fire Saturday at an apartment at Plymouth Road and Coyle Street on Detroit’s west side.

Fire investigators believe an adult was home but may have left before the girl could make it out of the burning apartment. At about 9 p.m., 911 calls started piling up about the apartment fire.

Detroit firefighters got there fast and were told a 2-year-old girl was trapped inside. A firefighter from the very first truck that showed up ran in, grabbed the girl, and ran back out. She was taken to Children’s Hospital but did not make it.

Investigators say an adult was there and tried to get the girl out, couldn’t, and then that adult fled the fire.

The girl was found fairly close to the front door.

It’s believed the fire started in the apartment where the toddler was, but investigators don’t know exactly how it started. All six units of the apartment building likely are destroyed.

Ad

A firefighter was also hurt after slipping on some ice. He had minor injuries and should be OK.