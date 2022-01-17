31º

Entire block looks like frozen pond after water main breaks on Detroit’s west side

Cars stuck in feet of ice

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

A water main break turned three feet of water into a neighborhood icy pond on Detroit's westside.

DETROIT – An entire neighborhood block in Detroit looks like a frozen pond after a water main broke on the city’s west side.

The break left cars stuck in feet of water and ice. Residents are trapped at home because of the icy mess.

Resident said the water started flowing into the street late Sunday night. It’s in the area of Harlow Avenue and Cambridge Avenue near 7 Mile Road and the Southfield Freeway.

Crews with the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department were on scene Monday to fix the break and drain all the water.

Watch the video above for the full report.

Water main break in the area of Harlow Avenue and Cambridge Avenue near 7 Mile Road and the Southfield Freeway on Jan. 17, 2022. (WDIV)
