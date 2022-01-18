Teens assault 79-year-old man, commit home invasion in Ann Arbor, police say

A 79-year-old Ann Arbor mas was brutally attacked and robbed by four teens early Monday morning. The teens knocked on the elderly man’s door around 2:30 a.m. and said their car broke down and that they needed to use a phone. After first telling the teens no, the elderly man had a change of heart as the group started going back to the car. The 79-year-old dials a number in the front door, the teens all started coming back, only this time with a rifle and a pistol demanding to get into the home.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Police are looking for four teens accused of home invasion and assault on a 79-year-old man in Ann Arbor.

Kurt Kaiser says his elderly neighbor John was home alone at 2:30 a.m. Monday morning when he got a knock on the door from a group of four teenagers who said their car broke down and that they needed to use a phone.

“That’s an old trick. There’s nothing new there,” said Kaiser.

After first telling the teens no, John had a change of heart as the group started going back to the car. As John dials a number in the front door, the teens all started coming back, only this time with a rifle and a pistol demanding to get into the home.

First, John stood his ground and said no, causing one of the teens to fire a shot, thankfully missing the 79-year-old. But one of the teens then swings the rifle like a baseball bat, hitting John in the head causing a major open wound.

“It’s a shame,” Kaiser said. “When I was that age, I wouldn’t dream of doing things I hear kids doing now.”

While John lies there on the porch, bleeding from the head, two teens walked inside his home and stole a jar of marijuana. Moments later, John starts screaming, causing the four teen’s to take off in a panic in the same car that was supposedly broken down. Kaiser’s wife heard it all.

“Then she heard a gunshot, and she heard somebody yelling help help help, Kaiser said. “This has always been a quiet neighborhood with kids growing up and people looking out after each other. It is a shame. My wife was hysterical last night. She said she wants to move.”

The car these teen’s took off in turned out to be stolen. Police found it just a few hours later at a park nearby, still running with no one inside. Anyone with tips is asked to contact the Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6390.