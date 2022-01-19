2 shot by person with high-powered rifle in Monroe, police say

MONROE, Mich. – At least two people were shot in Monroe overnight by someone with a high-powered rifle, according to police.

Officials said the shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday (Jan. 19) in the 100 block of East Eighth Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said they discovered evidence that shots had been fired and there were victims. Moments later, they were called to the home of a 42-year-old man who had been shot in the “lower extremities.”

The man told police he had been inside his parked car talking to someone he knew outside his car when multiple shots were fired at them without provocation, according to authorities. Both people were injured, police said.

The 42-year-old was later taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said they learned during the investigation that the other victim had also been shot in the “lower extremities.” That person was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Detectives found multiple spent shell casings at the scene and determined the weapon had been a high-powered rifle, they said.

There’s evidence that a third person might have been shot, but that person has not been identified, police said.

Officials continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe Police Department at 734-243-7500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.