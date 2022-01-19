25º

Fundraiser started to help family of Oxford High School shooting victim Tate Myre

16-year-old was among four students killed on Nov. 30

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

OXFORD, Mich. – A fundraiser has been started to help the family of Oxford High School Shooting victim Tate Myre.

Myre, 16, was among four students killed Nov. 30, 2021 when a classmate opened fire inside the high school.

“The Myre family would never ask anyone for help, but we know that the road ahead will be challenging, and the goal of this fund is to provide financial relief,” a statement from the head coaches reads.

