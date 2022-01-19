Fundraiser started to help family of Oxford High School shooting victim Tate Myre

OXFORD, Mich. – A fundraiser has been started to help the family of Oxford High School Shooting victim Tate Myre.

Myre, 16, was among four students killed Nov. 30, 2021 when a classmate opened fire inside the high school.

“The Myre family would never ask anyone for help, but we know that the road ahead will be challenging, and the goal of this fund is to provide financial relief,” a statement from the head coaches reads.

“We are the Head Coaches for the Oxford High School Varsity Football and Wrestling Team. This GoFundMe goes directly to the Myre family. We are working with GoFundMe to ensure that the money goes straight to the family. November 30 was a tragic and heartbreaking day. Tate was such a hardworking, selfless, passionate young man that was taken far too soon. The Myre family would never ask anyone for help, but we know that the road ahead will be challenging, and the goal of this fund is to provide financial relief. Thank you in advance for any contribution you are willing to make. #42STRONG.” Zach Line and Ross Wingert

