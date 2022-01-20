Michigan resident buys $1.43 million winning lottery ticket at Warren gas station

WARREN, Mich. – A Michigan resident bought a lottery ticket from a Warren gas station and won a $1.43 million jackpot.

Officials from the Michigan Lottery said the winning ticket was purchased from the Shell gas station at 3950 East 10 Mile Road.

The player’s Lotto 47 ticket was the only one that matched Wednesday night’s numbers: 07-12-19-30-43-47.

The last Lotto 47 jackpot winner was named on Dec. 18, when a Wayne County woman won $1.52 million, officials said.

Lottery officials said the winner should call the Player Relations Division at 844-887-6836 and select the second option to set up an appointment to claim the prize.

Lotto 47 tickets are valid for one year from the date of the drawing.