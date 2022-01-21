Former employees of United Electrical Contractors detail allegations of ‘rampant racism’ in lawsuit

The lawsuit accuses mid to high level management of racial harassment on job sites.
At a press conference Thursday, the group of former employees’ attorney, Richard Mack, mentioned examples of racial harassment one of his clients experienced on their first day at work.
“He (complainant’s boss) said, ‘Are you an Arab, Muslim or towel head?’ That’s your boss, first conversation on the job,” said Mack. “Of course when he (complainant) complains, he (boss) says ‘You should go back to your plantation’ and then his boss says ‘I’m going to get you off my job site.’”
One of the former employees, Gabriel Tavera, said every day he would hear his coworkers and managers use racial slurs towards him and others.
“Calling me a ‘brown boy’ or the n-word, telling me to ‘go back to Mexico’ despite the fact that I was born in the United States,” Tavera said.
Marius Richardson, another former employee, said, “At one point in time a white coworker told me to hurry up or he would pull out his whip.”
All six of the men involved in the lawsuit said the company knew what was going on but did nothing that’s why they are filing the lawsuit.
“The justice we would like to get from this is that United Electrical Contractors be held accountable for letting their employees treat us with such harsh harassment,” said Eric Burch, another former employee.
UEC’s president Scott Flegler released the following statement:
Jimmy Greene, CEO and president of Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) Michigan released a statement calling the lawsuit bogus and the claims false.
“I’ve never heard anything remotely close to that. I do know one of the complainants and I’ve never heard that come out of their mouth. I’ve never had it even cross my desk, not once,” said Greene.
He leads the diversity, equity and inclusion initiative in Michigan and is part of it on a national level too so he takes racism very seriously.
“If I’m wrong, I’ll apologize, but I don’t think I am and there’s a series of coincidences that people are asking me to believe that quite frankly, I am not going to believe,” said Greene.
Attorney Robert Mack responded to Greene’s statement with the following statement:
