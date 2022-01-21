Hamtramck Judge apologizes to 72-year-old cancer patient after shaming him for weeds

Hamtramck District Judge Alexis G. Kroft apologizes to a 72-year old cancer patient who she criticized and threatened to give jail time to over weeds that were overly growing on his property.

HAMTRAMCK, Mich – Hamtramck District Judge Alexis G. Krot apologizes to a 72-year old cancer patient who she criticized and threatened to give jail time to over weeds that were overly growing on his property.

Read: Hamtramck judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient over blight: ‘You should be ashamed of yourself’

Krot wrote in a press release on Tuesday (Jan. 20) that she made a mistake and acted intemperately.

“I made a mistake,” Krot said. I acted intemperately. I’m very embarrassed that I did so. I apologize to the person who appeared before me and to our entire community for having failed to meet the high standards we expect of our judicial officers and that I expect of myself. When someone appears before me and has made a mistake, I expect them to own up to it. I expect nothing less of myself. No ifs, ands, or buts: that is the reason I self-reported my behavior to the Judicial Tenure Commission. I had no legal duty to report myself to the Commission, but I did so because, like apologizing to the community, it was the right thing to do. I will continue to hold myself to the standards I set for others.”

Ad

The recent statement comes at the hand of outgrowing support for 72-year-old cancer patient Burhan Chowdhury who appeared in court last week with his son when the exchange took place.

During the hearing, which was captured on Zoom video, Krot can be seen and heard telling the older man how ashamed he should be of himself. The hearing was later posted on Facebook.

“You should be ashamed of yourself,” Krot said. “If I could give you jail time on this, I would.” Krot later told the elderly man that he came back into her courtroom that she would put him in jail.

The viral video garnered 200K signatures for a petition to have Krot removed as a judge.