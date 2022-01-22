19º

Detroit police want help finding 76-year-old man

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Norman Crawford (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police want help finding a missing 76-year-old man.

Norman Crawford left a Detroit hospital in the 2700 block of West Grand Boulevard and did not return home.

He was last seen wearing a “Vietnam Veteran” skull cap with gold lettering, dark colored coat, tan gloves, gray sweatpants and black tennis shoes.

His wife told police that he is legally blind and has dementia.

Norman CrawfordDetails
Age76
Weight140 lbs
Height5′5′'
HairBald with black/gray mustache

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5301 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

