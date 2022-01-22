Detroit police want help finding 76-year-old man

DETROIT – Police want help finding a missing 76-year-old man.
Norman Crawford left a Detroit hospital in the 2700 block of West Grand Boulevard and did not return home.
He was last seen wearing a “Vietnam Veteran” skull cap with gold lettering, dark colored coat, tan gloves, gray sweatpants and black tennis shoes.
His wife told police that he is legally blind and has dementia.
|Norman Crawford
|Details
|Age
|76
|Weight
|140 lbs
|Height
|5′5′'
|Hair
|Bald with black/gray mustache
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5301 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.
